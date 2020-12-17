The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCO. Truist lifted their target price on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 421,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -281.64 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

