The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Up 5.5%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $75.81. 251,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 315,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,108,195.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,759,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,431 shares of company stock worth $14,608,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

