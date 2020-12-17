The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.16 on Friday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

