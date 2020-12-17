The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The New York Times has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 994,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,470. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The New York Times has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.