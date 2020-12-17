The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:TTC opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

