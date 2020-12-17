The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of 6-8% to $3.33-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

