The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $185.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.12 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,253 shares of company stock worth $13,699,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

