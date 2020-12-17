Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 169,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 361,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

