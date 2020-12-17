THETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70.06 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, OKEx and IDEX. THETA has a market capitalization of $831.72 million and $70.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.98 or 0.02367056 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, Coinbit, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

