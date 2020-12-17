(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. (TNC.V) shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33.

(TNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

