TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $344,484.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.35 million and $344,484.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,851.00 or 1.00030998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,794,870 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

