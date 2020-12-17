Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 2.4%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 10,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Get Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Harold James (Jim) Megann acquired 75,000 shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$953,675.

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.