Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00056451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005048 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

