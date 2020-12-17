Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. 1,304,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,079,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

TBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

