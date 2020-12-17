Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.94. 180,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 282,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

