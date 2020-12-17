Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. 4,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

