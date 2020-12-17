Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 6.2% After Dividend Announcement

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 703,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 577,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Trinseo by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trinseo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

