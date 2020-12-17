TrueDeck Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $172,167.14 and approximately $5,640.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.