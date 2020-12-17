TrueFeedBack (TFB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $265,780.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

