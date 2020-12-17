TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $129,954.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00365252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

