U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 124,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 111,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.
USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $203,000.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
