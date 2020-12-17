U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 124,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 111,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

