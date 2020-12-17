Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.93

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

