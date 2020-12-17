UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,911 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.87% of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.