United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.17

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.17 and traded as high as $117.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

