Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

NYSE UBA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.