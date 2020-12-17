Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading Down 7.5%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 1,398,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 604,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Veoneer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $468,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

