VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Announces $0.02 Dividend

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 129.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect VEREIT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

VEREIT’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 17th.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

