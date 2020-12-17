VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $217.93. 607,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in VeriSign by 323.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

