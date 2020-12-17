Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 140,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 180,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

