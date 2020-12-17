Vid (VI) Tops One Day Volume of $49,021.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $49,021.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,378,872 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

