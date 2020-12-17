VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.39 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $176,240.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

