VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.73 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and $5.62 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.