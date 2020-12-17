Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VCISY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,538. Vinci has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

