VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. In the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00788549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00164803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00383601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077133 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

