Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 458,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 407,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VGZ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.