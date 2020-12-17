WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,774.57

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $12,774.57 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00777996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00197626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123782 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

