WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $240.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

About WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

