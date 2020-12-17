Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.65.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

