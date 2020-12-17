WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 2.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 6,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

