WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 2.8%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 6,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

About WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit