WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Up 2.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 6,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDBF. Scotiabank raised WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. WildBrain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

