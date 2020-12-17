WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Up 2.8%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 6,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDBF. Scotiabank raised WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. WildBrain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

WildBrain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit