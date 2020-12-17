Winco (WCO) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Winco token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market capitalization of $551,694.13 and $67.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Winco has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Winco

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.