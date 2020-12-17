WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.63. 21,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 367,449 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit