WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.63. 21,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 367,449 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

