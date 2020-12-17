Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$16.00 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

