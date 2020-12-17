Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $53.93. 285,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 300,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $93,080.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

