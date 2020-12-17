WPP plc (WPP.L)’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 872.54 ($11.40).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 782.20 ($10.22) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 722.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 650.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

