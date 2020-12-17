Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 2,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

