Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Up 2.1%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.25. 7,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

