Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.99 and last traded at $123.56. Approximately 343,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 426,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

