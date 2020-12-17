Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,580.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $209,309.53 and approximately $54,580.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00132963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00789080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00166212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00125836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077414 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

