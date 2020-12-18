12Ships (TSHP) Price Up 8.3% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00138015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.00774976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00172559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124040 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,943,746,726 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

